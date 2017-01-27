Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A new music series is being presented in Marquette over the next few months that mixes musical styles and performers all for…

Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (69) VS Manistique Emeralds (43) on Sunny.FM 01/27/17 Negaunee, Michigan – January 27th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

FOX FRIDAY: A Few Words About Subarus And Ford Trucks In The U.P. Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – On our latest FOX Friday Update, we chatted with Bill Rajaniemi from FOX Marquette. Bill talked about the popularity of Subaru…

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day Marquette, Michigan – January 27th, 2017 – Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” is your new music add and song of the day for this Friday on 101.9…

Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling To Benefit Community Fund Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The first annual Blind Groundhog Craft Beer Sampling is being hosted by the Marquette Area Community Fund next week. Gail…

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (40) VS Escanaba Eskymos (33) on Sunny.FM 01/25/17 Escanaba, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Escanaba Eskymos for the second time this…

The Northern Lights Concert Series Hits Marquette This Saturday! Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A new music series is being presented in Marquette over the next few months that mixes musical styles and performers…

Lindsey Stirling FT/ZZ Ward – “Hold My Heart” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day Marquette, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – Lindsey Stirling FT/ZZ Ward – “Hold My Heart” is your new music add and song of the day for this Wednesday…