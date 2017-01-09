Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Heikki Lunta Festival returns to Negaunee on January 13the & 14th, brought to you by the Upper Peninsula Luge Club. Club…

Marquette City Commission Meets Tonight At New Time Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight in Marquette. Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning…

MJ LIVE Ticket Giveaway on Sunny.FM’s Shopping Show This Wednesday at 9 AM Marquette, MI – January 7, 2017 – Join us this Wednesday from 9 am – 11 am for another great Shopping Show. This week we will be doing…

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (79) VS Manistique Emeralds (25) on Sunny.FM 01/06/17 Negaunee, Michigan – January 6th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there to bring you…

Michigan State Parks Get the New Year Started with “Shoe Year’s Day” Hikes Marquette, Michigan – January 6, 2017 – New year, new you! To start this year, you can work toward that resolution of getting fit while enjoying all the…

Lions Fan Mike Plourde Eats Brats That Taste A Lot Like Crow! Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Local morning radio host and diehard Detroit Lions fan, Mike Plourde, has made good on a major wager. As many of…

Heikki Lunta Festival Returns To Negaunee This Month! Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Heikki Lunta Festival returns to Negaunee on January 13the & 14th, brought to you by the Upper Peninsula Luge…

Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (56) VS Escanaba Eskymos (40) on Sunny.FM 01/05/17 Negaunee, Michigan – January 5th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Escanaba Eskimos tonight, in their first game of 2017. Jesse Anderson and Brady…