Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team Falls To The Norway Knights 41-36 Norway, MI- February 3rd, 2017- This was a tight, physical battle between two top level teams tonight. There was multiple lead changes, good tight defense, and a lot…

UPAWS Featuring Special Programs This Month Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Some special programs are underway at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. Ann Brownell and Kim Randolph UPAWS joined the…

Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (74) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (31) on Sunny.FM 02/02/17 Gwinn, Michigan – February 2nd, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Gwinn, Michigan tonight to face the Gwinn Modeltowners. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game Coming Next Month Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The annual ice hockey battle between Marquette County firefighters and law enforcement personnel is coming to Marquette’s Lakeview Arena next…

Former Marquette Orphanage Renovation Project Moving Ahead On Schedule Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The renovation of the former Holy Name Orphanage in Marquette is on schedule and on budget. Amy Lerlie, Executive Director…

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (44) VS Gladstone Braves (27) on Sunny.FM 01/31/17 Gladstone, Michigan – January 31st, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team traveled to Gladstone, Michigan to face the Gladstone Braves tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

NICE Community Schools Seeking Millage And Showcasing Promotional Videos Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to discuss a bond…