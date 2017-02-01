Negaunee, Michigan – January 27th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault were there…

Former Marquette Orphanage Renovation Project Moving Ahead On Schedule Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The renovation of the former Holy Name Orphanage in Marquette is on schedule and on budget. Amy Lerlie, Executive Director…

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (44) VS Gladstone Braves (27) on Sunny.FM 01/31/17 Gladstone, Michigan – January 31st, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball team traveled to Gladstone, Michigan to face the Gladstone Braves tonight. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

NICE Community Schools Seeking Millage And Showcasing Promotional Videos Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike today to discuss a bond…

GINCC West End Winter Activities Kick Off With Ishpeming Ski Jumps Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce has a busy couple of weeks coming up and we heard the latest today…

Marquette City Commission Meeting Tonight Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Marquette City Commission has a regular meeting tonight. Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli joined the SUNNY Morning Show with…

Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (69) VS Manistique Emeralds (43) on Sunny.FM 01/27/17 Negaunee, Michigan – January 27th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team hosted the Manistique Emeralds tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

FOX FRIDAY: A Few Words About Subarus And Ford Trucks In The U.P. Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – On our latest FOX Friday Update, we chatted with Bill Rajaniemi from FOX Marquette. Bill talked about the popularity of Subaru…