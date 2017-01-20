Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Thursday on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike, the guys were joined in the studio by Ross Anthony, president of…

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (46) VS Westwood Patriots (25) on Sunny.FM 01/20/17 Negaunee, Michigan – January 20th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team hosted the Westwood Patriots tonight in a MPC match up. Jesse Anderson and Brady Guilbault…

Women’s March on Washington – Sister March in Marquette Michigan Marquette, MI – Local U.P. residents are joining in The Women’s March on Washington with a local Sister March here in Marquette. Local Organizer Johanna Bogater and Assistant…

The Weeknd FT/Daft Punk – “I Feel It Coming” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day Marquette, Michigan – January 18th, 2017 – The Weeknd FT/Daft Punk – “I Feel It Coming” is your new music add and song of the day for this…

Negaunee Miners Hockey (1) VS Hancock Bulldogs (2) on Sunny.FM 01/19/17 Hancock, Michigan – January 19th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Hockey Team traveled to Hancock, Michigan tonight to face the Hancock Bulldogs. Ryan Ranguette and Brady Guilbault were…

Walt and Mike Joined on the SUNNY Morning Show by Mary Dowling Discussing Beacon House Events Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Beacon House of Marquette is an essential part of the Hospital system in the city, and they house hundreds…

Ross Anthony on the SUNNY Morning Show Discusses the Upcoming U.P. 200 Sled Dog Race Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – Thursday on the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt and Mike, the guys were joined in the studio by Ross Anthony,…

You Don’t Have to Wear Your Sunday Best at Messy Church Ishpeming, Michigan – January 19, 2017 – Life is always moving forward. What worked yesterday may no longer work today. This is the problem many churches have been…