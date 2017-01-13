Marquette, MI – January 13, 2017 – Earlier this afternoon we went over to Marquette Senior High School to catch a Joshua Davis Trio performance. The crew led by Marquette’s…
The Joshua Davis Trio Performs at Marquette Senior High School with On Stage 4 Kids
Marquette, MI – January 13, 2017 – Earlier this afternoon we went over to Marquette Senior High School to catch a Joshua Davis Trio performance. The crew led…
Joshua Davis Trio Drops In To Play During Marquette Tour Stop
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Joshua Davis Trio stopped by the SUNNY Studios this week during a visit to Marquette. The trio features Davis…
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival This Weekend In Negaunee!
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Heikki Lunta Festival is back this weekend in Negaunee. The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is bringing the celebration of…
Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (54) VS Gwinn Modeltowners (23) on Sunny.FM 01/12/17
Gwinn, Michigan – January 12th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team was in Gwinn, Michigan tonight to take on the Gwinn Modeltowners. Brady Guilbault was there…
Get Ready To LOL For UPAWS!
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A fun night out full of laughs is coming up later this month to benefit the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare…
Econ Club Presenting Latest Speaker This Monday
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Economic Club of Marquette County is presenting their latest speaker this Monday evening in Marquette. Econ Club spokesman Tom…
Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (78) VS Ishpeming Hematites (33) on Sunny.FM 01/11/17
Ishpeming, Michigan – January 11th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miner Boys Basketball team traveled to Ishpeming, Michigan tonight to face their rivals the Ishpeming Hematites. Jesse Anderson and…
Wildcat Wednesday: Martin Luther King Week Events At Northern Michigan University
Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – The Multicultural Education and Resource Center at Northern Michigan University is presenting a series of events and activities next week…