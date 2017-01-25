Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – On our latest Tuesday Morning Superintendent Series we heard an update on the Ishpeming Public Schools. Superintendent Carrie Meyer joined the SUNNY…

Marquette, Michigan – January 24, 2017 – Have you been considering creating your own small farm? Considered getting into agriculture but don’t know where to find good information and advice?…

Iron Mountain, Michigan – Tuesday January 24th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Iron Mountain, Michigan tonight to face the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. Jesse Anderson and…

Marquette, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – Lindsey Stirling FT/ZZ Ward – “Hold My Heart” is your new music add and song of the day for this Wednesday on 101.9…

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A new music series is being presented in Marquette over the next few months that mixes musical styles and performers all for…

Escanaba, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Escanaba Eskymos for the second time this season. Brady…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball (40) VS Escanaba Eskymos (33) on Sunny.FM 01/25/17 Escanaba, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Girls Basketball Team traveled to Escanaba, Michigan tonight to face the Escanaba Eskymos for the second time this…

The Northern Lights Concert Series Hits Marquette This Saturday! Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – A new music series is being presented in Marquette over the next few months that mixes musical styles and performers…

Lindsey Stirling FT/ZZ Ward – “Hold My Heart” 101.9 Sunny.FM Song of the Day Marquette, Michigan – January 25th, 2017 – Lindsey Stirling FT/ZZ Ward – “Hold My Heart” is your new music add and song of the day for this Wednesday…

Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball (62) VS Iron Mountain Mountaineers (66) on Sunny.FM 01/24/17 Iron Mountain, Michigan – Tuesday January 24th, 2017 – The Negaunee Miners Boys Basketball Team traveled to Iron Mountain, Michigan tonight to face the Iron Mountain Mountaineers. Jesse…

Get Your Start In Small Farming With MSU Webinar Series Marquette, Michigan – January 24, 2017 – Have you been considering creating your own small farm? Considered getting into agriculture but don’t know where to find good information…

Ishpeming Schools Busy With Several Activities Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio News) – On our latest Tuesday Morning Superintendent Series we heard an update on the Ishpeming Public Schools. Superintendent Carrie Meyer joined…

Active Physical Therapy Can Help Manage Arthritis Pain Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Kristy Kerkela, Physical Therapist at the Ishpeming location of Active Physical Therapy, joined the SUNNY Morning Show with Walt & Mike…