Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Jan. 5

January 5, 2017 | Filed under: Thought of the Day | Posted by:

Thought-of-the-DayOpinion is really the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world. It requires profound purpose larger than the self kind of understanding.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

deedee

Latest posts by deedee (see all)

Comments

comments

More Thought of the Day