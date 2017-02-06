Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Feb. 6

February 6, 2017 | Filed under: Thought of the Day | Posted by:

It is not our words or our music that will stop the world in its tracks. But when we begin to love  other more than ourselves, the world will be on the right track.

