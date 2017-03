Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Mar. 13

The seven secrets of success can be found in the room you are in. The fan says, “Be cool.” The roof says, “Aim high.” The clock says, “Every minute is precious.” The mirror says, “Reflect before you act.” The window says, “See the world.” The calendar says, “Be up-to-date.” The door says, “Push hard to achieve your goals.”

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments