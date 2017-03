Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Mar. 14

You can say you’re sorry a million times, say I love you as much as you want, or say whatever you want whenever you want. But if you’re not going to prove the things that you say are true, then don’t say anything at all because if you can’t show it, your words don’t mean a thing.

