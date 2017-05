Sunny FM Thought of the Day – May 24

Time is an equal opportunity employer. Each human being has exactly the same number of hours and minutes every day. Rich people can’t buy more hours. Scientists can’t invent new minutes. And you can’t save time to spend it on another day. Even so, time is amazingly fair and forgiving. No matter how much time you’ve wasted in the past, you still have an entire tomorrow.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments