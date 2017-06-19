Sunny FM Thought of the Day – June 19

The saddest people you will ever meet in life are the ones who don’t care deeply about anything at all. Passion and satisfaction go hand in hand, and without them, any happiness is only temporary, because there’s nothing to make it last.

