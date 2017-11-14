Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Nov. 14

November 14, 2017

People universally tend to think that happiness is a stroke of luck, something that will maybe descend upon you like fine weather if you’re fortunate enough. But that’s not how happiness works. Happiness is the consequence of personal effort. You fight for it, strive for it, insist upon it, and sometimes even travel around the world looking for it.

deedee

deedee

