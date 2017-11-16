Sunny FM Thought of the Day – Nov. 16

Life is filled with unanswered questions, but it is the courage to seek those answers that continues to give meaning to life. You can spend your life wallowing in despair, wondering why you were the one who was led towards the road strewn with pain, or you can be grateful that you are strong enough to survive it.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments