Word of the Day – Dec. 21 – Antimacassar

Noun: Antimacassar (an-ti-muh-KAS-suhr)

Definition: A piece of covering placed over the back or arms of a seat to protect from hair oil, dirt, etc.

Example sentence: In my grandmother’s house, there was an antimacassar on the back of every chair.

