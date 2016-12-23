Word of the Day – Dec. 23 – Fribble

Verb: Fribble (FRIB-uhl)

Definition:

1: To act in a wasteful or frivolous manner.

2: To fritter away.

Example sentence: Sue tended to be fribble with her paycheck before she paid her bills.

