Word of the Day – Dec. 26 – Mythopoeic

Adjective: Mythopoeic (mith-uh–PEE-ik

Definition: Of or relating to the making of myths; causing, producing, or giving rise to myths.

Example sentence: The experience of driving a car has been the mythopoeic heart of America for half a century.

