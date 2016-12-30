Word of the Day – Dec. 30 – Eternize

Verb: Eternize (ih-TER-nyze)

Definition:

1 a: To make eternal.

1 b: To prolong indefinitely.

2: Immortalize.

Example sentence: Many photographs were taken on our wedding day to eternize the moment when we became man and wife.

