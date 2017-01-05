Word of the Day – Jan. 5 – Baleful

Adjective: Baleful (BAIL-ful)

Definition:

1: Deadly or pernicious in influence.

2: Foreboding or threatening evil.

Example sentence: The stranger’s face looked like it had been chiselled out of marble, so hard and set was its expression, and his eyes glowed with a baleful light.

