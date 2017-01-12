Word of the Day – Jan. 12 – Karma

Noun: Karma  (KAHR-ma)

Definition:

1:  A person’s action (bad or good) that determines his or her destiny, in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

2:  Destiny; fate.
3. An aura or atmosphere generated by someone or something.

Example sentence: I firmly believe that those who do evil in their lives will be faced with karma in the end.

 

 

 

 

 

 

