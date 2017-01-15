Word of the Day – Jan. 16 – Pricket

Noun: Pricket (PRIK-it)

Definition:

1: A sharp point or spike for holding a candle.

2: A male deer in its second year, before the antlers have branched.

Example sentence: The old candlestick I found in the antique store was beautiful, even though it was no longer usable since the pricket was broken.

