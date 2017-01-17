Word of the Day – Jan. 17 – Crapulous

Adjective: Crapulous (KRAP-yuh-lus)

Definition: Sick from excessive drinking or eating.

Example sentence: He was feeling crapulous after a night of partying and wasn’t thinking of anything much when he went stumbling in late for work.

