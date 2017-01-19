Word of the Day – Jan. 19 – Swami

Noun: Swami  (SWAM-ee)

Definition:

1: A religious teacher, mystic, or yogi.

2: A learned man: pundit.

Example sentence: Sam decided to buy a car with a standard transmission because some swami in the automotive industry convinced him it was the right thing to do.

