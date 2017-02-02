Word of the Day – Feb. 2 – Visage

Noun: Visage  (VIZ-ij)

Definition: Face, appearance, or expression.

Example sentence: After his mother found the broken vase, her visage was that of anger, but softened as soon as she saw the flowers he held in his hand.

