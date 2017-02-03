Word of the Day – Feb. 3 – Hypogeal

Adjective: Hypogeal (hy-puh-JEE-uhl)

Definition: Underground: living, growing, or existing below the surface of the earth.

Example sentence: A long black escalator lowered the two of them into the hypogeal twilight of the New York Metro-station, where the world took on a different perspective to the couple who had never been to a large city.

