Word of the Day – Feb. 7 – Inexorable

Adjective: Inexorable (in-EK-suhr-uh-buhl)

Definition: Incapable of being persuaded, moved, or stopped.

Example sentence: It is horrifying how we have to fight our own inexorable government to save our basic freedoms.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments