Word of the Day – Feb. 8 – Intrapreneur

Noun: Intrapreneur (in-truh-pruh-NUR)

Definition: An employee of a large corporation who is given freedom and financial support to create new products, services, systems, etc., and does not have to follow the corporation’s usual routines or protocols.

Example sentence: Many companies, including global brands like IBM, eBay, and Facebook, focus on developing an intrapreneur culture.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments