Word of the Day – Feb. 8 – Intrapreneur
Dee Dee – Word of the Day
Noun: Intrapreneur (in-truh-pruh-NUR)
Definition: An employee of a large corporation who is given freedom and financial support to create new products, services, systems, etc., and does not have to follow the corporation’s usual routines or protocols.
Example sentence: Many companies, including global brands like IBM, eBay, and Facebook, focus on developing an intrapreneur culture.
