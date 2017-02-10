Word of the Day – Feb. 10 – Potch

Noun/Transitive Verb: Potch (POCH)

Definition:

1: A slap or a spanking. (Noun)

2: To slap or spank. (Transitive Verb)

Example sentence: One school of thought is that parents should never potch their children, no matter what was done or regardless of the circumstances.

