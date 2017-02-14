Word of the Day – Feb. 14 – Amity

Noun: Amity (AM-ih-tee)

Definition:

1: Friendship, peaceful harmony.

2: Mutual understanding and a peaceful relationship, especially between nations; peace; accord.

Example sentence: On Valentine’s day, one should hope for more than a box of chocolates; rather for amity for the world.

