Word of the Day – Feb. 15 – Schmatte

Noun: Schmatte (SHMAH-tuh)

Definition:

1: A rag.

2: An old, ragged article of clothing.

3: Any garment.

Example sentence: My grandma always cleaned her house with a schmatte on her head.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments