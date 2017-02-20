Word of the Day – Feb. 20 – Domiciliation

Noun: D0miciliation (dom-uh-sil-ee-AY-shun)

Definition: The act of taming or rendering domestic; the state of being tamed or domesticated: as, the domiciliation of wild fowls.

Example sentence: After a year of domiciliation, I sold the pony to a young man from the neighboring county.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments