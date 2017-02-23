Word of the Day – Feb. 23 – Sesquipedalian

Adjective: Sesquipedalian (ses-kwi-pi-DAYL-yuhn)

Definition:

1: Polysyllabic.

2: Relating to or using long words.

3: Long-winded.

Example sentence: The guest speaker at our church on Sunday had a good sermon, even if he was a little sesquipedalian.

