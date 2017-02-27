Word of the Day – Feb. 27 – Oscitant

Adjective: Oscitant (OS-ih-tuhnt)

Definition:

1: Drowsy or inattentive.

2: Yawning, as with drowiness; gaping.

3: Dull, lazy, or negligent.

Example sentence: Most of the homeroom teachers reported oscitant students on Monday morning.

