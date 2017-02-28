Word of the Day – Feb. 28 – Pedagogy

Noun: Pedagogy (PED-uh-goh-jee)

Definition:

1: The function or work of a teacher; teaching.

2: The science or art of teaching; education, instructional methods.

Example: My piano teacher used the pedagogy of Edna Mae Burnam’s “A Dozen a Day” exercises to teach fingering technique.

