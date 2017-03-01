Word of the Day – Mar. 1 – Calliopean

Adjective: Calliopean (kuh-lahy-uh-PEE-uhn)

Definition: Piercingly loud; resembling a calliope in sound.

Example sentence: Presently we heard the engines give a calliopean wheeze, and the boat started to move.

