Word of the Day – Mar. 2 – Extremophile

March 2, 2017 | Filed under: Word of the Day | Posted by:
Dee Dee - Word of the Day

Dee Dee – Word of the Day

Noun: Extremophile  (ik-STREE-muh-fyle)

Definition: An organism that lives under extreme environmental conditions, as in a hot spring or ice cap.

Example sentence: Research on an extremophile, such as a beetle with anti-freeze blood, has given  scientists confidence that life can exist anywhere where the appropriate building blocks, including a liquid medium and a source of energy can be found.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace

deedee

Latest posts by deedee (see all)

Comments

comments

More Word of the Day