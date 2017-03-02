Word of the Day – Mar. 2 – Extremophile
Noun: Extremophile (ik-STREE-muh-fyle)
Definition: An organism that lives under extreme environmental conditions, as in a hot spring or ice cap.
Example sentence: Research on an extremophile, such as a beetle with anti-freeze blood, has given scientists confidence that life can exist anywhere where the appropriate building blocks, including a liquid medium and a source of energy can be found.
