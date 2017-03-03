Word of the Day – Mar. 3 – Antiphlogistic

Adjective: Antiphlogistic (an-ty-floh-JIST-ik)

Definition: Reducing inflammation or fever; anti-inflammatory.

Example sentence: At the pharmaceutical convention, the drug company presented a new antiphlogistic that supposedly had fewer side effects than other drugs available.

