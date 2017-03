Word of the Day – Mar. 6 – Jury-rig

Verb: Jury-rig (JOOR-ee rig)

Definition: To assemble or fix temporarily using whatever is at hand.

Example sentence: When the muffler on his car came loose on the highway, Bob managed to jury-rig it with a coat hanger to keep it from falling off before he could get it to a garage.

