Word of the Day – Mar. 8 – Pinchgut

Noun: Pinchgut (PINCH-guht)

Definition: A miserly person.

Example sentence: One of my favorite books is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, with the pinchgut main character, Ebenezer Scrooge.

