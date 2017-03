Word of the Day – Mar. 9 – Shrive

Verb: Shrive (SHRAHYV)

Definition: To grant absolution, as to a penitent.

Definition: Every Saturday morning, we would go to the confessional and hope Father Brown would shrive us quickly so we could get on with the rest of our weekend.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments