Word of the Day – Mar. 10 – Hydra

Noun: Hydra (HAHY-druh)

Definition: A persistent or many-sided problem that presents new obstacles as soon as one aspect is solved.

Example sentence: Trying to solve the hydra of the homeless population has proven very difficult, especially when one factors in mental illness and drug addiction.

