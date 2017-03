Word of the Day – Mar. 14 – Allocute

Verb: Allocute (A-luh-kyoot)

Definition: To make a formal speech, especially by a defendant after being found guilty and before being sentenced in a court.

Example sentence: The deal was for him to plead to a lesser charge and allocute to the judge.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments