Sunny FM Word of the Day – Mar. 16 – Foray

Noun: Foray (FOR-ay)

Definition:

1: An initial attempt into a new activity or area.

2: A sudden raid, especially for taking plunder.

Example sentence: In the foray of moving after 41 years in the same place, many items I had collected made their way to the donation bin.

