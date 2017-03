Word of the Day – Mar. 20 – Uliginous

Adjective: Uliginous (yoo-LIJ-uh-nuhs)

Definition: Swampy, slimy, slippery.

Example sentence: The uliginous path through the deep woods made the hike a little treacherous at times.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments