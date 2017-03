Word of the Day – Mar. 21 – Codswallop

Noun: Codswallop (KODZ-wol-uhp)

Definition: Nonsense.

Example sentence: And to think that there are people out there, including some I used to vaguely respect, who actually buy into and believe that kind of codswallop the government is preaching.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments