Word of the Day – Mar. 23 – Osmosis

Noun: Osmosis (oz-MOH-sis, os-)

Definition:

1: A gradual, unconscious assimilation of information, ideas, etc.

2: Movement of a solvent through a semipermeable membrane from a lower concentration to higher concentration, thus equalizing concentrations on both sides.

Example sentence: Parents need to realize that information they give their children about how to succeed in life is primarily through osmosis.

