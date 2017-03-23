Word of the Day – Mar. 23 – Osmosis
Dee Dee – Word of the Day
Noun: Osmosis (oz-MOH-sis, os-)
Definition:
1: A gradual, unconscious assimilation of information, ideas, etc.
2: Movement of a solvent through a semipermeable membrane from a lower concentration to higher concentration, thus equalizing concentrations on both sides.
Example sentence: Parents need to realize that information they give their children about how to succeed in life is primarily through osmosis.
