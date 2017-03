Word of the Day – Mar. 24 – Solvent

Adjective: Solvent (SOL-vuhnt)

Definition:

1: Able to pay one’s debts.

2: Able to dissolve another substance.

Example sentence: Do not spill Coke on your car because its solvent properties could damage the paint.

