Word of the Day – Mar. 29 – Earwig

Noun: Earwig (EER-wig)

Definition: Any of various insects of the order Dermaptera, having a pair of pincers at the rear of the abdomen.

Example sentence: The earwig somehow found a hole in the screen and got into the house, but the cat knocked it out of the air and ate it.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments