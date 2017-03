Word of the Day – Mar. 30 – Gadfly

Noun: Gadfly (GAD-fly)

Definition:

1: Any of the various types of flies that bite or annoy livestock.

2: One who persistently annoys.

Example sentence: Some days Bryan thinks of his sister as nothing but a gadfly, and some days he thinks of her as his best ally.

