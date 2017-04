Word of the Day – Apr. 4 – Transpicuous

Adjective: Transpicuous (tran-SPIK-yuh-wus)

Definition: Clearly seen through or understood.

Example sentence: The surfaces of the literary work were so terribly transpicuous, so banally boring, and merely simple declaratives rife with simple vocabulary.

