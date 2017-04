Word of the Day – Apr. 5 – Ecdysis

Noun: Ecdysis (EK-duh-sis)

Definition: The shedding of an outer layer: molting.

Example sentence: It is not uncommon to find snake skins and bird feathers on the ground in the spring because many creatures go through ecdysis at this time of the year.

