Word of the Day – Apr. 11 – Fent

Noun: Fent  (FENT)

Definition:

1: A slit; specifically, a short slit or opening left in an article of dress, as in the sleeve of a shirt, at the top of the skirt in a dress, etc.

2: A crack; a flaw.

3: A remnant, as of cotton; an odd piece; specifically, imperfectly printed or imperfectly dyed ends of cotton and other cloths, which are sold for patchwork and similar purposes.

Example sentence: Quilters love the new fent shop where they can purchase unusual fabrics for their craft.

