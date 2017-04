Word of the Day – Apr. 18 – Myrmidon

Noun: Myrmidon (MUHR-mi-duhn)

Definition: One who unquestioningly follows orders.

Example sentence: Women used to told they had to be a myrmidon to have a successful marriage, but now they are taught they should have equal rights with their husbands.

