Word of the Day – Apr. 20 – Hypozeuxis

Noun: Hypozeuxis (hahy-puh–ZOOK-sis)

Definition: The use of a series of parallel clauses, each of which has a subject and predicate, as in “I came, I saw, I conquered.”

Example sentence: I am afraid there are more and more journalists who now use the hypozeuxis every chance they get..

