Word of the Day – Apr. 21 – Rampike

Noun: Rampike (RAM-pahyk)

Definition: A dead tree, especially the bleached skeleton or splintered trunk of a tree killed by fire, lightning, or wind.

Example sentence: One lone deer stood under a rampike, silhouetted by the light of the moon, giving the field an eerie look.

Dee Dee – Word of the Day.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments